Driving range in Mandan open

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s good news for local golfers, you can swing your clubs outside again.

Prairie West Golf Course opened its driving range today, and golfers gathered for the first time this year to hit off the ground instead of turf mats. Prairie West can offer that because they move the hitting area up about 30 yards during the spring.

“It’s a great idea by our maintenance staff to give them this chance because you hit off grass, it doesn’t really hurt our range tee, because you just seed this in the springtime, let it grow all summer, and by next spring, it’s ready to go again,” said Brent Weber, golf professional at Prairie West Golf Course.

The course isn’t open and there hasn’t been a date set yet for when golfers can hit the links. Last year, the course opened only a few weeks after the driving range opened. Brent Weber said ground thaw and precipitation will play a big role in speeding up the process.

