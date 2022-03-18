Distilled water hard to find

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You can add distilled water to the list of grocery store items that are hard to find or simply not available.

While the distilled water shortage is nothing new, it started in 2017. But those shortages were short-lived and fairly random. The situation over the last few months is different, its more permanent due to, you guessed it, supply chain problems. But there are other issues complicating production and distribution.

“...To labor at the distilleries as well, where they can’t get enough people in to work to fill the orders that are needed. It’s also gotten a lot more popular in the last few years especially with more people going on CPAP machines and the neti pots and just other uses for distilled water,” said assistant general manager at the Bismarck Food Co-Op Emma Franklund.

This issue can be especially concerning for people with sleep apnea. CPAP machines require a significant amount of distilled water to humidify the oxygen, regular tap water can damage the equipment. Other people who require distilled water are dentists and healthcare professionals for sterilizing their equipment, laboratories for experiments, and testing.

