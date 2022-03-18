Class-B State Four Winds-M vs. Stanley

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four Winds-Minnewaukan entered the Class-B Boys State Basketball Tournament as the undefeated number one ranked and number one seeded team. The Indians backed it up in the quarterfinals. FW-M beat Stanley 68-28. The lead at halftime was 43-17.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan had four players in double figures led by Dalen Leftbear with 16-points, Deng Deng had 15-points.

The Indians advance to the semi-finals on Friday night at the Minot State Dome.

