Advertisement

Class-B State Four Winds-M vs. Stanley

Class-B Boys State Tournament
Class-B Boys State Tournament(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four Winds-Minnewaukan entered the Class-B Boys State Basketball Tournament as the undefeated number one ranked and number one seeded team. The Indians backed it up in the quarterfinals. FW-M beat Stanley 68-28. The lead at halftime was 43-17.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan had four players in double figures led by Dalen Leftbear with 16-points, Deng Deng had 15-points.

The Indians advance to the semi-finals on Friday night at the Minot State Dome.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
Minot police arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice Wednesday for the stabbing death of the...
Nichole Rice to make initial appearance Thursday on charge in 2007 killing of Anita Knutson
Arrest Made in Anita Knutson Cold Case
UPDATE: suspect charged in killing of Anita Knutson posts bond, as new details emerge in investigation
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo
Christopher Fonseca
Judge sets $50,000 bond for man accused of Bismarck airport attack

Latest News

Class-B Boys State Tournament
State-B Kindred vs. Bowman County
10PM Sportscast 3/16/2022
10PM Sportscast 3/16/2022
2022 Mr. Basketball finalists
2022 Mr. Basketball finalists
Andrew Heckaman
Sports Spotlight: U-Mary’s Andrew Heckaman