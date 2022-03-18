Advertisement

Bismarck woman accused of kidnapping person on the same day as her court hearing for separate aggravated assault case

Tyann Brave Bull
Tyann Brave Bull(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman accused of kidnapping someone in Mandan Friday appeared in court Friday afternoon for a different case.

Twenty-six-year-old Tyann Brave Bull was charged with C-felony aggravated assault in May 2021 after Bismarck police say she kicked and punched a victim while another man stabbed the victim multiple times. She was scheduled to have a bond hearing Friday. Judge James Hill said the hearing was for a 24/7 sobriety program violation. In light of new charges in Morton County, Judge Hill reset her bond hearing.

Brave Bull is in custody facing charges including robbery, criminal mischief, and terrorizing for the latest Morton County case. For that case, her bond is set at $10,000.

RELATED: Woman arrested in Mandan kidnapping (kfyrtv.com)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot police arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice Wednesday for the stabbing death of the...
Nichole Rice to make initial appearance Thursday on charge in 2007 killing of Anita Knutson
Arrest Made in Anita Knutson Cold Case
UPDATE: suspect charged in killing of Anita Knutson posts bond, as new details emerge in investigation
Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
The “Sunshine Protection Act” passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday. If it clears Congress and...
North Dakotans react to permanent Daylight Saving Time
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

Petroleum Council
Petroleum Council holds roundtable to discuss energy concerns
Prairie West Golf Course
Driving range in Mandan open
Distilled Water
Distilled water hard to find
Kate Ternes
Kate Ternes’ story lives on through Sanford AirMed Pilot’s act
Ward County Sheriff's Department
Ward County Sheriff’s Department weighs options amid rise in gas prices