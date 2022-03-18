Bismarck woman accused of kidnapping person on the same day as her court hearing for separate aggravated assault case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman accused of kidnapping someone in Mandan Friday appeared in court Friday afternoon for a different case.

Twenty-six-year-old Tyann Brave Bull was charged with C-felony aggravated assault in May 2021 after Bismarck police say she kicked and punched a victim while another man stabbed the victim multiple times. She was scheduled to have a bond hearing Friday. Judge James Hill said the hearing was for a 24/7 sobriety program violation. In light of new charges in Morton County, Judge Hill reset her bond hearing.

Brave Bull is in custody facing charges including robbery, criminal mischief, and terrorizing for the latest Morton County case. For that case, her bond is set at $10,000.

