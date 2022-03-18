Bismarck Figure Skating Club features national champions and nearly 150 local skaters in ice show this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s largest ice show opens this weekend in Bismarck. Nearly 150 figure skaters from beginning to advanced levels will take to the ice. Your News Leader stopped by a day of rehearsals with the Bismarck Figure Skating Club to see what the athletes have been working on.

Young skaters in Bismarck are practicing their skills. Whether their favorite move is a layback spin or a split jump, they’re eager to show an audience what they’ve been working on the last few months.

“It’s kind of a time of a year where we can just showcase what we want,” Jordyn Ystass, Bismarck Figure Skating Club.

Skaters hope to transport their audience to the cinema since this year’s theme is “Mystery at the Movies.”

“It follows a story, and everyone’s song is from a movie,” said Kaitlyn Hanson, Bismarck Figure Skating Club.

Highlights of the show include the Capital Ice Chips and Connection synchronized skating teams who competed at the 2022 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships earlier this month and 2022 Junior Ice Dance national champions and members of Team USA Leah Neset and Artem Markelov from Minot.

Figure skating brings these kids together.

“I love that we get to be with all the younger skaters and cheer with them and we get to skate with them in the beginning of the show,” said Hanson.

“It’s fun to be a part of something like this because you can be with your friends and you can go under the spotlights and be kind of the center of attention for a little bit,” said Ystass.

Five graduating seniors will skate in the show this year. For some it will be their final performance.

The show will be held at the VFW Sports Center Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday at 7pm.

Tickets will be available at the door two hours before each show.

