VA Clinics in eastern Montana could close according to federal report

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced recommendations in a report to improve healthcare services across the country. Unfortunately, those recommendations could come at a cost for those in northeast Montana.

For those who fought to defend America’s freedom, VA clinics serve as important facilities for veterans young and old.

“These clinics are a payback for us guys that served our country to keep us free, so I’d say they are important. Some of us older guys there’s other options like social security, but for some of these younger guys, they don’t have social security,” said Joe Yeoman, American Legion Zone Commander for eastern Montana.

On Monday, the Department of Veterans Affairs released their Asset and Infrastructure Review report, showing recommended changes for facilities in Central and Western states. In Montana, the report calls for closing VA outpatient service sites in Glasgow, Plentywood, and Browning due to not having sustainable demand. Patients would be relocated for care to community providers and telehealth services. Legislators call the proposal unacceptable.

“The Biden Administration can not ignore the unique obstacles that rural healthcare facilities face and must take that into consideration before closing the facilities,” said Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT)

In a statement, Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) said “Ensuring Montana and the nation’s veterans and their families have access to their earned care is my top priority, which is why I’ve worked hard over the years to expand VA facilities and services across the state. As I’ve said in the past, any effort to kneecap our veterans’ health care is a non-starter for me.”

These recommendations will go to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, which will produce a final set of recommendations to congress and the president. Yeoman, said he has a recommendation of his own.

“If they want to close these, give us a credit card that we can go to the closest doctor. It’d benefit the local areas because then if we got more veterans coming in, then they could afford better doctors,” said Yoeman.

If these facilities were to close, veterans would have to travel hours away to the nearest physical location. Yeoman says going from Montana to Williston’s VA facility can lead to a “paper nightmare.”

Both Senators said they will continue to protect access to healthcare rather than put veterans at a disadvantage.

A spokesperson for Tester’s office said he will ask the commission to hold a hearing in Montana to hear firsthand from affected veterans.

