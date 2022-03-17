Advertisement

Two land features in McKenzie County to be renamed for having indigenous slur

Land name changes
Land name changes(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - Two areas in McKenzie County will be getting name changes for having indigenous slurs in their names.

In November, the Department of the Interior announced plans to replace areas with the term “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur. Two areas in McKenzie County, Squaw Creek and Squaw Gap, are among those to be changed.

Last week, the US Board of Geographic Names announced the top five names in consideration for each feature.

For Squaw Creek, the recommendations are: Stevens Spring, Long X Divide, Morman Butte, Achenbach Hills, and Stony Johnny Butte.

For Squaw Gap, the recommendations are: Spring Creek, One-O-One Creek, Phillip Draw, West Fork Badlands Draw, and Phillip Spring.

More than 650 federal land units nationwide contain the term, including six in North Dakota.

