State-B Kindred vs. Bowman County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Kindred Vikings looked every bit like the defending Class-B Boys State Champions they are. Kindred defeated Bowman County 61-38.

The Vikings outscored the Bulldogs 24-10 in the second quarter to build their lead. The were lead in scoring by Paul Olson with 19-points. Jaiden Peraza was also in double figures with 13. Bohden Duffield had a team high 16-points for Bowman County.

Kindred is in the semi-finals on Friday. Bowman County plays in the consolation bracket tomorrow.

