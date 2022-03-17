Advertisement

State-B Kindred vs. Bowman County

Class-B Boys State Tournament
Class-B Boys State Tournament(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Kindred Vikings looked every bit like the defending Class-B Boys State Champions they are. Kindred defeated Bowman County 61-38.

The Vikings outscored the Bulldogs 24-10 in the second quarter to build their lead. The were lead in scoring by Paul Olson with 19-points. Jaiden Peraza was also in double figures with 13. Bohden Duffield had a team high 16-points for Bowman County.

Kindred is in the semi-finals on Friday. Bowman County plays in the consolation bracket tomorrow.

