Stanley boys basketball going to the B

STANLEY, N.D. – The Stanley Blue Jays love upsets. Usually because they’re the ones handing them out.

“We’re the underdogs,” said senior Trystan Johnson.

The Jays defeated Powers Lake in the regional final, ending Powers Lake’s undefeated season.

“At first it was a total shock. I don’t think it has hit me yet,” said sophomore Jackson Hynek.

The win came after losing to the Ranchers twice in the regular season and once in the district final.

“It’s a great feeling to beat them when it really matters,” said Jackson.

The win sends Stanley to state for the third time in five years, but only the fourth time in team history.

“This community loves sports, it’s a close-knit community, everybody knows these kids from when they were little to now,” said coach Kory Anderson.

In 1938, the team lost in the state championship game. It’s the only time they’ve made it past the first round with a win.

“We’re hungry for a win at state. It would be amazing to get a win there,” said Jackson.

The Blue Jays fly together.

“It’s a bunch of kids who are blue-collar and are willing to work really hard and together. They really enjoy each other’s company,” said Anderson.

“People are bloody by the end of practice sometimes. It gets pretty rough... but it’s all to make us better,” said Jackson.

The players say they pride themselves in transition offense and electric three-point shooting.

“When we’re on, we can shoot the lights out,” said Trystan.

And will play another undefeated team, one-seeded Four Winds-Minnewaukan.

“Don’t count us out yet. We still got a lot of fight left in us,” said Jackson.

Hoping to shock the state for a second time.

“I’m proud of this team... I’m proud of them,” said Trystan.

With an upset along the way.

Stanley’s game versus Four Winds-Minnewaukan tips Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the MSU Dome.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.