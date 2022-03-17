Advertisement

Standing Rock, Bureau of Indian Affairs wrongful death case dismissed by U.S. District Judge

By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday over a road washout that killed two people.

Trudy Peterson, 60, and Jim VanderWal, 65, were killed and two others injured when they unknowingly drove into a deep culvert after heavy rains washed out a portion of roadway on the Standing Rock Reservation in 2019.

The victim’s families say the tragedy could have been avoided if the Bureau of Indian Affairs adhered to road maintenance standards.

Under application of the discretionary exemption function of the Federal Tort Claims Act, U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland determined that the BIA and tribe legally had discretion to determine how to perform road maintenance. Judge Hovland noted that he was “troubled” by the outcome.

The case can be appealed within 60 days of the ruling.

