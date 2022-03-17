St. Mary’s sixth grader starts book club to share her love of books

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kids these days; all they do is stare at their phones.

Well, not all of them, and that’s the good news.

A sixth grader at St. Mary’s Academy is working to get her friends to put down their phones and pick up a book.

Nora Moser takes a book with her everywhere she goes.

“I’m always reading,” said Moser, a sixth grader at St. Mary’s Academy.

So far this school year, she figures she’s read about 85 books.

“Books are a way to distract you from troubles in the real world and world books can form you can form emotional connections with books that can help you and bring you a long way in life,” she said.

Now, she’s sharing her love of reading with some new friends at school. Last fall, Moser started a book club. The group picks a book to read and gets together to talk about the book.

“A lot of people think reading isn’t fun, but it actually really is and it’s nice to connect with people who think that too,” said Moser.

“Ever since I was little I’ve always wanted to join a club where people like the same things as I do, who like books. And I always thought it was a cool idea that where people can get together and just like read and have fun and just discuss what they like,” added fellow sixth grader and book club member, Elise Chilumbu.

“I wanted to join book club because it was a way to hang out with my friends that I didn’t have any classes with and because I love to read all the time,” said Christine Cunningham, who is also a member of the book club.

Right now, the book club is reading “Story Thieves,” an action-packed fantasy tale, right up these girls’ alley.

“My favorite type of book is fantasy,” said Cunningham. “I love how it just takes me into another world where I don’t have any worries and I can just be happy.”

And there’s no plot twist here. Just as she suspected, Moser’s book club has helped her connect with others who know the value of a good book.

The book club meets twice a month for about a half hour after school.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.