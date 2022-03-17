Sports Spotlight: U-Mary’s Andrew Heckaman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Andrew Heckaman did something with the University of Mary hockey program that will never be duplicated, which is one of the reasons he’s in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Andrew Heckaman is one of the four seniors for the Marauders who have been with the program since its inception and is finishing off his U-Mary career at the national tournament. Originally from Dickinson, the move to Mary was the right one.

Andrew Heckaman, U-Mary senior defenseman, said: “After high school, I went out to Minnesota, so I was about eight hours from home. It was just hard being away from my family and having them drive out all the time, so having the opportunity to play an hour away from home, an hour and a half away from Dickinson was really nice. It really helped my decision to come to Mary and help start that program up.”

Andrew is etched in the program history books for many reasons, but one stands above the rest: he scored the very first goal in program history back in 2018.

Heckaman said: “That’s something I’ll never forget, and if someone would’ve told me that I would’ve scored the first goal I would’ve said they were lying, that’s not going to happen. I don’t score goals all that often. When I let that shot go, I was kind of looking for a tip, watched it go in and saw the net fly, I just lost it. The excitement hit, the crowd lost it, you couldn’t hear a thing.”

Since then, life has taken off for Heckaman. He’s a hockey player, a college student, and possibly his most important title: fiancé. Andrew is getting married this May. While balancing it all, he says he couldn’t do it without his teammate at home.

Heckaman said: “My fiancé has been really great, handling everything she can. She works full-time so she helps us a whole lot. She’s had a big part in planning this wedding. I do what I can, she tells me when to show up, what to do. I help when I can. It’s been going really well so far.”

Seeing all he balances on a daily basis gives you a sense of how much he’ll succeed.

Dan Huntley, U-Mary Hockey head coach, said: “I think for him being busy is something that keeps him on track. Down the road I know he’s going to be a great dad, a great husband. He’s going to be one of those guys that gives back to his community. Whatever it might be, he’s going to do great things for wherever he ends up.”

But this week, there’s one goal. And as reigning national champs, all eyes are on them.

Heckaman responded: “We have a huge target on our backs. We’re going to get everyone’s best game against us. We’ve had some really good chemistry, everyone’s playing really well, and I think a lot of our team is playing their best hockey right now.”

Andrew and his guys have their third game of the round-robin Wednesday night against Northeastern.

