Oban appointed USDA State Director

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State Senator Erin Oban will continue her career in public service.

Oban, who represents Bismarck in the State Senate until her term ends later this year, was appointed by President Joe Biden as the North Dakota State Director for USDA Rural Development. Her job will include working with federal, state, tribal, and local leaders to offer grants, loans, and loan guarantees to support economic development in rural North Dakota.

