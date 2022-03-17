Nichole Rice to make initial appearance Thursday on charge in 2007 killing of Anita Knutson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - The woman charged with AA-felony intentional murder in the 15-year-old cold case of Anita Knutson is scheduled to make her initial court appearance Thursday at 2 p.m. in Minot.
Minot police arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice Wednesday for the stabbing death of the 18-year-old Knutson at their northwest Minot apartment in 2007.
Rice was Knutson’s roommate during the time of the murder.
This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.