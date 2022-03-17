Advertisement

Nichole Rice to make initial appearance Thursday on charge in 2007 killing of Anita Knutson

Minot police arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice Wednesday for the stabbing death of the...
Minot police arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice Wednesday for the stabbing death of the 18-year-old Knutson at their northwest Minot apartment in 2007.(none)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - The woman charged with AA-felony intentional murder in the 15-year-old cold case of Anita Knutson is scheduled to make her initial court appearance Thursday at 2 p.m. in Minot.

Minot police arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice Wednesday for the stabbing death of the 18-year-old Knutson at their northwest Minot apartment in 2007.

Rice was Knutson’s roommate during the time of the murder.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo
Christopher Fonseca
Judge sets $50,000 bond for man accused of Bismarck airport attack
North Dakota couple stuck in Ukraine
North Dakota couple stuck in the Ukraine by many factors, not just war
The city posted on social media that the leak occurred in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue NW, and...
Gas leaks in northwest Minot prompts small evacuation, no one hurt

Latest News

A sixth grader at St. Mary’s Academy is working to get her friends to put down their phones and...
St. Mary’s sixth grader starts book club to share her love of books
Standing Rock, Bureau of Indian Affairs wrongful death case dismissed by U.S. District Judge
Standing Rock, Bureau of Indian Affairs wrongful death case dismissed by U.S. District Judge
Atmospheric Optics
Morse Code of Weather: Explaining sun dogs and other atmospheric optical phenomena
10PM Sportscast 3/16/2022
10PM Sportscast 3/16/2022