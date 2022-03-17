Advertisement

New Prince album to be released after more than 30 years on the shelf

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.
Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than three decades, an unreleased Prince album will soon see the light of day.

The late singer-songwriter recorded “Camille” in 1986, in which he portrayed a female alter ego named after the title.

The record was shelved, although some bootlegs did make it to auction over the years.

There are eight songs on the album, and all of them were put out on B-sides of singles and movie soundtracks.

This will be the first time they’ve been part of an official record.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo
Christopher Fonseca
Judge sets $50,000 bond for man accused of Bismarck airport attack
North Dakota couple stuck in Ukraine
North Dakota couple stuck in the Ukraine by many factors, not just war
The city posted on social media that the leak occurred in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue NW, and...
Gas leaks in northwest Minot prompts small evacuation, no one hurt

Latest News

FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July...
Koch Industries to continue running 2 glass facilities in Russia
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
FILE - House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., presides...
House panel launches probe of New Mexico 2020 election audit
The Eiffel Tower is 20 feet taller after having a digital antenna installed.
The Eiffel Tower is now 20 feet taller