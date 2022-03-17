Advertisement

Minot Public Transit sees increase in February ridership

By John Salling
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – February had the highest ridership that Minot public buses have seen since the start of the pandemic with more than 6,000 rides that month.

Transit staff expect to see increases continue in March ridership. They said there’s usually an uptick when gas prices rise.

”For less than ten gallons of gas you can buy a monthly ticket and go wherever you want, as many times as you want for the month. For an adult to ride our bus it’s about 36 dollars a month,” said Brian Horinka, Minot Transit superintendent.

There are bike racks on the bus to give people a few more options when trying to cross the city.

”We pretty much can do whatever most people need. Unfortunately, we can’t go past everyone’s house in town, but we get as many places as we can within our time frame,” said Horinka. 

Six routes run about once an hour each between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. People can flag them down on safe street corners to hop on.

”During the early morning hours and the afternoon hours when school comes into session and out of session we add extra buses on because we haul a lot of school children here in the city limits,” said Horinka.

Staff said about 40% of ridership comes from students going to and from school.

The mask requirement for riding the buses has been extended through April 18.

