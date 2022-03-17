Man convicted of attempted murder claims admitting his rap song into evidence was prejudicial to case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, the Supreme Court denied the appeal of a Bismarck man convicted of attempted murder for firing a gun into a car of teenagers.

Twenty-five-year-old Mason Schuh faced a jury last September on three counts of attempted murder for a 2020 incident that prosecutors say was gang-related. He was found guilty on one count of attempted murder and Judge Bonnie Storbakken sentenced him to eight years in prison.

Schuh appealed the verdict, arguing that the district court abused its discretion when it allowed an audio recording of a rap song he created while he was incarcerated awaiting trial to be admitted into evidence.

Justices say the lower court was correct and affirmed the judgment against Schuh.

