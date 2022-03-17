Advertisement

Man convicted of attempted murder claims admitting his rap song into evidence was prejudicial to case

Thursday, the Supreme Court denied the appeal of a Bismarck man convicted of attempted murder...
Thursday, the Supreme Court denied the appeal of a Bismarck man convicted of attempted murder for firing a gun into a car of teenagers.(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, the Supreme Court denied the appeal of a Bismarck man convicted of attempted murder for firing a gun into a car of teenagers.

Twenty-five-year-old Mason Schuh faced a jury last September on three counts of attempted murder for a 2020 incident that prosecutors say was gang-related. He was found guilty on one count of attempted murder and Judge Bonnie Storbakken sentenced him to eight years in prison.

Schuh appealed the verdict, arguing that the district court abused its discretion when it allowed an audio recording of a rap song he created while he was incarcerated awaiting trial to be admitted into evidence.

Justices say the lower court was correct and affirmed the judgment against Schuh.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo
Christopher Fonseca
Judge sets $50,000 bond for man accused of Bismarck airport attack
North Dakota couple stuck in Ukraine
North Dakota couple stuck in the Ukraine by many factors, not just war
The city posted on social media that the leak occurred in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue NW, and...
Gas leaks in northwest Minot prompts small evacuation, no one hurt

Latest News

A sixth grader at St. Mary’s Academy is working to get her friends to put down their phones and...
St. Mary’s sixth grader starts book club to share her love of books
Minot police arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice Wednesday for the stabbing death of the...
Nichole Rice to make initial appearance Thursday on charge in 2007 killing of Anita Knutson
A Jamestown man convicted of attempted murder, providing false information to law enforcement,...
Jamestown man loses appeal in attempted murder case
Standing Rock, Bureau of Indian Affairs wrongful death case dismissed by U.S. District Judge
Standing Rock, Bureau of Indian Affairs wrongful death case dismissed by U.S. District Judge