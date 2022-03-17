Advertisement

A longer growing season means allergies are getting worse

New study suggests worse allergy seasons to come due to climate change
New study suggests worse allergy seasons to come due to climate change
By Monica Hannan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No matter how you feel about the realities of climate change, scientists quoted in the March 15 journal Nature Communications said it’s clear that seasonal allergies are getting worse.

The authors of the study blame a longer allergy season on warmer temperatures. Climate researchers said their data shows that pollen season used to start around St. Patrick’s Day, but now gets underway around Valentine’s Day in many communities. Around here, where the climate is colder, those extended warmer temperatures are coming at the end of the growing season.

“Seems like the growing season is actually expanding, so in the spring we might have some cooler than normal temperatures the past several years, but in the fall it makes up that difference and actually adds to the growing season because we’re not seeing colder temperatures until later in the year. So we’re actually adding days, or growing days through the course of the entire year,” said KFYR-TV Chief Meteorologist, Kevin Lawrence.

Researchers from the University of Michigan also say there’s more pollen to contend with, due to more carbon dioxide in the air from burning fuels. They believe the situation will continue to get worse in the future, with pollen counts nearly tripling by the year 2100.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
Minot police arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice Wednesday for the stabbing death of the...
Nichole Rice to make initial appearance Thursday on charge in 2007 killing of Anita Knutson
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo
Christopher Fonseca
Judge sets $50,000 bond for man accused of Bismarck airport attack
North Dakota couple stuck in Ukraine
North Dakota couple stuck in the Ukraine by many factors, not just war

Latest News

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir...
Studies show more young children and teens are feeling anxious
Water main break
Water main break impacting NW Minot
State Senator Erin Oban
Oban appointed USDA State Director
Arrest Made in Anita Knutson Cold Case
Bond set for suspect in Anita Knutson killing, as new details emerge in investigation