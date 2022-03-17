Jamestown man loses appeal in attempted murder case

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown man convicted of attempted murder, providing false information to law enforcement, and other charges has lost his appeal Thursday.

Cory Almklov was arrested in August 2020 and faced a jury in March 2021 after prosecutors said he struck a man in the head with a brick and called 911 to report a man had slipped and fallen.

On appeal, Almklov argued that the district court failed to instruct the jury properly.

Supreme Court Justices upheld the lower court’s ruling.

