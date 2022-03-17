Advertisement

Jamestown man loses appeal in attempted murder case

A Jamestown man convicted of attempted murder, providing false information to law enforcement,...
A Jamestown man convicted of attempted murder, providing false information to law enforcement, and other charges has lost his appeal Thursday.(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown man convicted of attempted murder, providing false information to law enforcement, and other charges has lost his appeal Thursday.

Cory Almklov was arrested in August 2020 and faced a jury in March 2021 after prosecutors said he struck a man in the head with a brick and called 911 to report a man had slipped and fallen.

On appeal, Almklov argued that the district court failed to instruct the jury properly.

Supreme Court Justices upheld the lower court’s ruling.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo
Christopher Fonseca
Judge sets $50,000 bond for man accused of Bismarck airport attack
North Dakota couple stuck in Ukraine
North Dakota couple stuck in the Ukraine by many factors, not just war
The city posted on social media that the leak occurred in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue NW, and...
Gas leaks in northwest Minot prompts small evacuation, no one hurt

Latest News

A sixth grader at St. Mary’s Academy is working to get her friends to put down their phones and...
St. Mary’s sixth grader starts book club to share her love of books
Minot police arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice Wednesday for the stabbing death of the...
Nichole Rice to make initial appearance Thursday on charge in 2007 killing of Anita Knutson
Thursday, the Supreme Court denied the appeal of a Bismarck man convicted of attempted murder...
Man convicted of attempted murder claims admitting his rap song into evidence was prejudicial to case
Standing Rock, Bureau of Indian Affairs wrongful death case dismissed by U.S. District Judge
Standing Rock, Bureau of Indian Affairs wrongful death case dismissed by U.S. District Judge