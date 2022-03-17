Advertisement

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.
Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle.

Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.

Lottery officials say Avery was given the scratch ticket as a thank you gift from his mother after performing work on her car.

Avery chose to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, reported by Western Mass News.

The Big Y Express store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
Christopher Fonseca
Judge sets $50,000 bond for man accused of Bismarck airport attack
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo
The city posted on social media that the leak occurred in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue NW, and...
Gas leaks in northwest Minot prompts small evacuation, no one hurt
North Dakota couple stuck in Ukraine
North Dakota couple stuck in the Ukraine by many factors, not just war

Latest News

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.
New Prince album to be released after more than 30 years on the shelf
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
FILE - Britain's Princess Diana and her Private Secretary, Patrick Jephson, at Heathrow Airport...
BBC apologizes to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit
LIVE: Biden remarks at Friends of Ireland Luncheon