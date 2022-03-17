Advertisement

Cramer urges Biden to send planes to Ukraine

Senator Kevin Cramer
Senator Kevin Cramer(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer is one of several Republican lawmakers urging President Joe Biden to do more to help Ukraine in their fight against Russian invaders.

On Thursday, Senator Cramer introduced a Senate resolution to urge the Biden Administration to support the transfer of aircraft and air defense systems to Ukraine. Senator Cramer says this will, in part show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of Ukraine that the U.S. stands with them.

“President Zelensky has asked for these aircraft multiple times, and we should have greenlighted them frankly from the beginning, I believe. I believe it’s our responsibility, as the leaders of the free world, to give the independent people of Ukraine, our friends, our allies, all the tools that they need to protect themselves against Putin’s thuggery and aggression,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer.

Last week, the Biden administration refused to facilitate the transfer of Polish aircraft to Ukraine through American air bases, saying it could lead to World War Three. Yesterday, however, Biden signed off on an additional $800 million dollars for Ukraine, which includes a number of defense tools including drones, guns, anti-aircraft systems, and millions of rounds of small arms ammunition, but no planes.

