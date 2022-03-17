Advertisement

2022 Mr. Basketball finalists(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association has five finalists for the 2022 Mr. Basketball Award. The award will be presented following the Class-B Boys State Championship game on Saturday in Minot. The Mr. Basketball award goes to the most outstanding player based on performance during his senior season.

They are:

Trey Brandt, Beulah: 25.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.8 apg, 3 spg, 52% 2FG, 40% 3FG, 85% FT

Treysen Eaglestaff, Bismarck: 30.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.7 spg, 2.0 bpg, 55.0% 2FG, 35.5% 3FG, 74.2% FT

Joe Hurlburt, Enderlin: 25.5 ppg, 15.0 rpg, 5.0 apg, 55% FG, 62% 2FG, 40% 3FG, 79% FT

Michael Nhial, West Fargo Sheyenne: 21.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.6 spg, 43.1% FG, 66.2% FT

Jayden Yankton, Four Winds-Minnewaukan: 27 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg, 4 spg, 50% FG, 78% FT

