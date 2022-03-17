Advertisement

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital....
Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus.

Fort Lauderdale police say the shooting occurred Thursday on a Broward County Transit bus just outside police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting.

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.

Officials say three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car.

Police said the shooter was in custody and didn’t believe there was any further threat to the public.

