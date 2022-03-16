Youthworks looks at moving shelters under new state legislative laws

MINOT, N.D. – Due to legislative changes at the state level, Ward County’s emergency youth shelter will be undergoing some major adjustments.

The shelter must now separate the population of delinquent youth and children in need of protection, according to new laws.

Ward County currently provides the shelter space for Youthworks, a nonprofit agency that helps at-risk children.

During Monday’s county commissioner’s meeting, a Youthworks manager discussed the possibility of buying or leasing a new space for the shelter but questioned who would be the organization behind it, since the county owns the shelter space, but Youthworks provides the services.

Commissioner Shelly Weppler made the case that the county may be able to use American Rescue Plan Act dollars for the project and that the county should be the main entity involved.

The other commissioners disagreed and wanted Youthworks to be the leader.

“You are better prepared and more knowledgeable at least than I am. I would prefer that you take the burden and the leadership role in this. Move forward assuming you are going to get the financing, some of it from the state and we would be your backup,” said Commissioner Howard “Bucky” Anderson.

Ultimately, the commission unanimously voted to have Youthworks lead in this project.

