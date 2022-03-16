Advertisement

With $10 Million grant, Williston Basin School District ready to build new Career & Technical Education center

Career and Technical Education center
Career and Technical Education center(JLG Architects)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Basin School District is now one step closer towards expanding their CTE Facility thanks to grant funding secured by the state’s Career and Technical Education board.

The district was awarded $10 million on Monday, which is half of the total estimated cost. The two-story building will add more space for various CTE courses and will provide opportunities for other nearby schools like Divide County and Trenton. Officials say they are excited to increase their offerings to transform education in western North Dakota.

“We’re going to offer dual credit classes, and we are going to be working with our businesses to offer internships and we’re going to bring this all together so that our students can go right from school into either the workforce or college. It will be a nice piece for our students here in the northwest part of the state,” said Lori Olson, interim superintendent.

The district’s CTE committee will now begin designing the facility, which is expected to be completed around 2025.

