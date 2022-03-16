Wachter Middle School drama club presents first musical in more than 20 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the drama club at Wachter Middle School is doing a musical.

The production includes more than 30 cast members and even more students working behind the scenes on sets, lighting and sound.

The good news: these kids are learning some valuable lessons on stage. But there’s more — something that makes this musical extra special for their director.

Deacon Sabot is pretty comfortable on stage.

“I’ve been in plays before,” said Sabot, a seventh grader at Wachter Middle School.

But this is his first musical. Sabot is playing Charlie Brown in Wachter Middle School’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

It’s a part he was a little nervous about.

“I was scared that there’d be a bunch of lines to memorize and that sometimes the main character people would be paying attention to me more when I’m on stage and it’d be hard,” he admitted.

But after months of rehearsals, Sabot feels pretty confident as Charlie Brown.

That confidence is just one of many skills their director hopes kids will take away from this musical.

“They’re learning patience and teamwork. And I think those are huge life skills,” said Erin Quick, Wachter drama director.

“The songs are playing on my head on repeat,” said eighth grader Grace Ellertson.

Ellertson plays Charlie Brown’s little sister, Sally.

“I’m excited to just go out and do our show that we’ve been working on for a while. Just like the finishing project. It’s just pretty cool,” she said.

There’s something else pretty cool about this musical.

“I played Lucy when I was in eighth grade,” said Quick.

Now, she’s the director, and sixth grader Serenity Quellhorst has taken over her role from that 1998 production.

“I love singing and singing is somewhere else so you can express yourself and be who you want to be,” said Quellhorst.

For now, she is happy being Lucy and being a part of this very special performance.

There will be three performances of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Wachter Middle School cafetorium.

