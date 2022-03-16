Advertisement

Trio of staffers depart Sabre Dogs organization

By Zachary Keenan
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – Three members of the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs front office are leaving the team ahead of the upcoming season, the team shared in a Facebook post Tuesday.

General Manager Brett Schweitzer, Director of Sales Jack Gorman and Executive Director of Operations Wade Williamson are leaving the team, the post said.

Schweitzer was promoted to general manager on January 20, the same day Wade Williamson was promoted to executive director of operations.

Assistant General Manager Coby Brault was hired on that date and remains on the staff.

The Sabre Dogs are a member of the Expedition League and have not released a schedule for the 2022 season. The 2021 schedule was released January 27, 2021, and the season began May 25.

