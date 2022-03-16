SkyWest requests termination of air service for two ND airports

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - SkyWest recently made a request to the U.S. Department of Transportation to terminate air service routes to 29 communities.

Two North Dakota airports would be impacted by the change SkyWest says is due to nationwide staffing shortages.

SkyWest’s request is disappointing for local industry leaders. Jamestown and Devils Lake airports would be impacted.

“This is terrible news; Jamestown has been reliant on SkyWest as their air carrier since 2014 and they’ve been great partners to our community,” said Katie Hemmer, Jamestown Regional Airport director.

Katie Hemmer says SkyWest made the request mainly due to what they say is a pilot shortage, but are under contract through June 30th of next year. It’s why the U.S. DOT issued an order preventing them from stopping air service until a replacement is found.

Hemmer adds that boardings have recently been at record highs, and they serve more than 11,000 passengers every year.

“It’s a great flight that connects to Denver and you can get to anywhere else in the world from there, and rule air service is important to make sure that our commerce can continue to happen. It’s utilized for both business and leisure travel,” said Hemmer.

Another industry official says maintaining this air service is crucial for communities like Jamestown and Devils Lake to continue to grow.

“As soon as a community loses air service, it definitely becomes less attractive to live in that community and to grow and develop business in that community,” said Kyle Wanner, North Dakota Aeronautics Commission Executive Director.

Wanner says they remain hopeful they can solve the workforce shortage issues. As of right now, there are no changes to local SkyWest flights.

He adds the state’s eight commercial airports had more than 80 thousand passenger boardings last month. This is a 57 percent increase from boardings in February of 2021.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.