Shortage of Alzheimer’s specialists and caregivers in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Brand new data released Tuesday is sounding the alarm about the future care of Alzheimer’s patients in North Dakota. More professionals are needed to keep up with the aging population.

For Jamecia Artesil, who has been caring for her mother, an Alzheimer’s diagnosis has been devastating, confusing and isolating.

“We don’t know how to handle, and we didn’t know what to watch out for per se. We didn’t know what it entails,” said Artesil.

That’s why Atesil and others in North Dakota depend on specialists specifically trained to care for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

But a recent study from the Alzheimer’s Association found that as the population ages and more people are diagnosed, there will be a shortage of qualified medical professionals.

For example, the study found that there are 12 geriatricians in North Dakota right now specifically treating patients with Alzheimer’s. But in order to meet the patient demand in the future, that number would need to increase by 138 percent.

“And so when we look at those statistics, it’s alarming that we don’t have enough providers to be able to provide care to that particular population,” said Lisa Groon, health systems director at the Alzheimer’s Association.

Groon says there are now 15,000 people living in North Dakota with the disease, and that number is only expected to rise.

“So that shortage of clinical specialists is a barrier to timely and accurate diagnosis,” said Groon. “So what that means is that in some places, patients are having to wait up to six months to see a specialist.”

A delayed diagnosis can be detrimental to the long-term outlook of an Alzheimer’s patient.

Artesil, who now lives in Florida, says having specialists she trusts for her mother allows her to also care for her own children and run her business helping female entrepreneurs create businesses of their own.

Groups like the Alzheimers Association are hoping that by sounding the alarm about a shortage of healthcare workers now, more people will be inspired to pursue careers to help Alzheimer’s and dementia patients now and in the future.

“So we’re needing more specialists and we’re needing more direct care staff to be able to support that population,” said Groon.

There are around 400 deaths yearly related to Alzheimer’s in North Dakota. That’s the fourth-highest death rate in America.

