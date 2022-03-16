Rising gas prices not stopping local volunteer from dropping off food for people in need

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past 19 years, LeAna Hug has spent her weeks the same way. Picking up unused food from bakeries like Bread Poets in Bismarck and dropping it off throughout the region for people in need.

Without her efforts, the food would have ended up in the trash, instead of in hungry mouths.

“Oftentimes we don’t have the manpower to pick things up at stores, so having Leana here helps greatly,” said Mark Meier, executive director of Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck.

Hug also drops off leftover bread at schools around the area to help feed students who come to school hungry.

However, with gas prices soaring, her three times weekly trips to pick up and drop off food are getting more expensive.

“It’s not going to stop me from volunteering. I do things different at home, I put my heat on 67 instead of 72,” said Hug.

This is a mission very personal to Hug.

“I remember putting my children to bed hungry, so this is payback,” said Hug. “I didn’t have enough food for my two kids. I was divorced with two little kids, went back to school, lived on 100 dollars a day and 75 plus was utilities”

After going back to school to become a registered nurse and subsequently retiring, Hug says helping others in the community is her calling.

“If it gives them food to eat and a hand up, not a handout, and helps them get back on their feet so they can help someone else out,” said Hug.

Just as Hug has been doing for the past 19 years, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

