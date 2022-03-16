Advertisement

Rising gas prices not stopping local volunteer from dropping off food for people in need

By Hilary Lane
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past 19 years, LeAna Hug has spent her weeks the same way. Picking up unused food from bakeries like Bread Poets in Bismarck and dropping it off throughout the region for people in need.

Without her efforts, the food would have ended up in the trash, instead of in hungry mouths.

“Oftentimes we don’t have the manpower to pick things up at stores, so having Leana here helps greatly,” said Mark Meier, executive director of Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck.

Hug also drops off leftover bread at schools around the area to help feed students who come to school hungry.

However, with gas prices soaring, her three times weekly trips to pick up and drop off food are getting more expensive.

“It’s not going to stop me from volunteering. I do things different at home, I put my heat on 67 instead of 72,” said Hug.

This is a mission very personal to Hug.

“I remember putting my children to bed hungry, so this is payback,” said Hug. “I didn’t have enough food for my two kids. I was divorced with two little kids, went back to school, lived on 100 dollars a day and 75 plus was utilities”

After going back to school to become a registered nurse and subsequently retiring, Hug says helping others in the community is her calling.

“If it gives them food to eat and a hand up, not a handout, and helps them get back on their feet so they can help someone else out,” said Hug.

Just as Hug has been doing for the past 19 years, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
File Graphic
UPDATE: Police release more details on attack of officer at Bismarck Airport
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Wind turbine that was torn down Monday south of Minot
Timber! Two wind turbines torn down south of Minot
Daylight Saving Time bill
Daylight Saving Time forever? Senate passes Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday

Latest News

Minot Transit bus
Minot Public Transit sees increase in February ridership
delivering food for those in need
Rising gas prices not stopping local volunteer from dropping off food for people in need
overdoses nd
Funding to address deadly opioid epidemic is only half the battle according to addiction professionals
high oil prices ND
Prolonged high oil prices could mean more revenue for ND
Land name changes
Two land features in McKenzie County to be renamed for having indigenous slur