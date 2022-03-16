Prolonged high oil prices could mean more revenue for ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil prices have fallen from recent highs. However, they’re still higher than they were for the whole month of February. That might have an effect on oil drillers and revenue for the state.

When oil prices are high, it means people pay more for a whole variety of things that are made from oil, like gas, fertilizer, or products made out of plastic. Other, non-oil-related products also cost more because the cost to produce them is higher. However, there might be an upside to long-term high oil prices for the state.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil has been above $95 since the end of February.

Why does that $95 number matter? Right now, the oil tax in North Dakota is 10%, but if oil prices remain above $95 for three consecutive months, the oil tax will increase to 11%, which could grow state collections by $372 million dollars.

That policy was changed during the 2015 session. After oil prices hit all-time highs, the Legislature lowered the oil tax with the caveat that it would increase them again if they stayed above $95.

“As someone who was there and voted on it, I would say, we did the right thing. We had to cut it but there were other considerations, which included there should be a safety valve,” said Sen. Ray Holmberg from Grand Forks.

But now, faced with the possibility of higher taxation, leaders in the energy industry are questioning the policy.

”I think it’s ultimately a bad policy in a time in which we want more oil to drive down the price of gas. But it is what the law is for today, so something that the 2023 Legislature should take a look at what’s the best policy,” said Ron Ness, president of the ND Petroleum Council.

Despite a rally to near-record highs last week, oil prices have cooled in the past few days, though they’re still higher than the $95 threshold.

According to the United States Department of Energy, there have only been five times since 2008 that WTI crude has remained higher than $95 per barrel.

