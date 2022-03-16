Advertisement

Possibility of fewer boat ramps this year in ND

Boat ramp
Boat ramp(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year’s historic drought will likely mean people will have a harder time getting their boats into the Missouri River System this year.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, there might be fewer boat ramps available because spring runoff has been way down, and they expect that trend to continue as we move into summertime. And that could be a problem if the Corps of Engineers is conservative with its releases this year.

Game and Fish Fisheries Department Chief Greg Power said in a statement: ”At these forecasted elevations, boating access at many, if not most of the boat ramps, will become problematic. The good news is that work was done during previous droughts resulting in a network of low water ramps that may become functional this year if some issues, such as erosion and sedimentation, are first addressed.”

Power went on to say snowpack in the upper Missouri River basin is only about 80% of normal, but added that spring precipitation could change things.

