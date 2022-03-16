North Dakota couple stuck in the Ukraine by many factors, not just war

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”Yeah it was shortly after they left the war started and then all hell broke loose, and then we started trying not to panic,” said Brent Huso, a North Dakota husband stuck in Ukraine.

The Husos left the country for a family vacation to Kyiv, Ukraine in early February, spending a week at the capitol then traveling to Western Ukraine for a ski trip lasting a little over a week with Anna’s family.

“They had to head back to Kyiv for work and for school, and me and Anna, we knew stuff was escalating more and more and we decided to stay in Western Ukraine,” said Brent Huso.

Little did they know just how long they were going to have to stay.

The bombings started shortly after Anna’s family’s return to Ukraine’s capital.

“When you see on the news all these media of the places being bombed and you realize these are the places you were just walking by a couple of weeks ago it’s just really tough to comprehend and it’s hard, it’s scary, it’s surreal, it’s like from the movies but you realize this is the reality right now,” said Anna Huso, a North Dakota wife stuck in Ukraine.

The Husos remained in contact with the family after they evacuated Kyiv, staying at a country home outside of the city.

Brent Huso says they secured a small home to stay at and, after extensive convincing, Anna’s family crammed into an evacuation train to reunite with them once again.

“That’s the biggest relief right now is knowing that we’re all together and that we can all keep each other safe and be there for each other,” said Brent Huso.

But, one member was not able to join the family on the train, Anna’s brother-in-law Sergey who died from heart failure shortly after their departure.

Now, around two weeks in the Western Ukraine home, Anna’s mother’s health is decreasing, delaying their escape out of Ukraine.

But for now, they say they are taking it day by day.

“It’s not just our family that’s affected, this small village that we’re camped in right now was a nice quiet small village and now there are thousands of people from all over this country that’s lost everything too so it’s scary when you are able to communicate with them and hear their story of what they had to go through, it’s devastating, so yeah you learn a lot every day,” said Brent Huso.

The family has a Facebook page to support them in this unpredictable and unfortunate experience.

