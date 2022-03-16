More to come on the indoor recreation study in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Park District is working with local interest groups to add a couple of new possibilities to the indoor recreation study.

A local wrestling group and a curling group held some conversations with the park district to add features to the plans for the Maysa Arena and City Auditorium. They’ll look to come out with the final presentation at the next meeting.

”JLG is working on tweaking plans to add space for one of the groups and one of them is just, kind of, more of a renovation of existing space to make that work for them,” said Ron Merritt, director of parks.

The work will be added into the district’s five-year plan so they can move forward with the work when funding comes available.

