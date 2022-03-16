Advertisement

Minot man charged with murder in girlfriend’s fatal shooting pleads guilty

Eric Venn, plea change
Eric Venn, plea change(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man charged with murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend and business partner last July has changed his plea to guilty.

Investigators said 41-year-old Eric Venn shot 29-year-old Arnalyn Repalam multiple times on July 11, 2021, over a business dispute.

Prosecutors charged Venn was charged with AA felony, along with a C felony for fleeing after the shooting, and an A misdemeanor for tampering with evidence.

The state agreed to drop the two other charges if Venn agreed to plead guilty to murder.

The state is asking for Venn to be sentenced for 45 years, serve 35, and have five years of supervised release.

Venn accepted the deal and the courts ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.

He will be sentenced June 30.

