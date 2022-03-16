Advertisement

Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.
Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.(CNN/KPIX via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by its drivers to help offset surging gasoline prices.

The company said earlier this week that it would be following DoorDash and Uber who also announced surcharges this week and on Wednesday it released details of its plan.

The company said in a blog post that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly to its drivers.

The measure will remain in place for at least the next 60 days.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Police release more details on attack of officer at Bismarck Airport
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Wind turbine that was torn down Monday south of Minot
Timber! Two wind turbines torn down south of Minot
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Daylight Saving Time bill
Daylight Saving Time forever? Senate passes Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday

Latest News

A sign posted outside a church in Omaha is making people feel anything but welcome.
‘Heaven has strict immigration laws’: Church sign seen as attack on immigrants removed
Legislative District 23
District 23 Dem-NPL Party to hold organizational meeting Saturday
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a...
Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell case say juror made ‘honest mistake’
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia’s onslaught continues in Ukraine
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee...
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come