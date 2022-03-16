Advertisement

Judge sets $50,000 bond for man accused of Bismarck airport attack

Christopher Fonseca
Christopher Fonseca(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has set a $50,000 cash bond for a man who police say attacked an officer at Bismarck Airport.

Thirty-four-year-old Christopher Fonseca is charged with assault on a peace officer, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and carrying a concealed weapon after an incident at the airport Monday.

Bismarck police say Fonseca attacked an on-duty police officer after being asked to leave the building if he did not have a ticket. TSA employees and bystanders, including Army veteran and former member of law enforcement Ron Elkins, are noted in the affidavit as coming to the aid of the officer.

Court documents report following his arrest, Fonseca made comments about blowing up the airport with a can of WD-40. Security footage also showed Fonseca turning off power in the airport, causing the backup generator to start.

It is unclear why Fonseca was at the airport. Authorities say Fonseca had previously asked for mental illness assistance.

In 2018 in Connecticut, he was convicted of reckless endangerment for a separate incident that involved the death of an individual.

Related Content: Police release more details on attack of officer at Bismarck Airport

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Police release more details on attack of officer at Bismarck Airport
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Wind turbine that was torn down Monday south of Minot
Timber! Two wind turbines torn down south of Minot
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Daylight Saving Time bill
Daylight Saving Time forever? Senate passes Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday

Latest News

10pm Sportscast 3/15/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/15/2022
call to end mask mandate
Call to end mask mandate on transit
The city posted on social media that the leak occurred in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue NW, and...
Gas leaks in northwest Minot prompts small evacuation, no one hurt
oil production
Federal guidelines, workforce shortages hindering North Dakota’s oil production amid high prices