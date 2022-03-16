Judge sets $50,000 bond for man accused of Bismarck airport attack

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has set a $50,000 cash bond for a man who police say attacked an officer at Bismarck Airport.

Thirty-four-year-old Christopher Fonseca is charged with assault on a peace officer, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and carrying a concealed weapon after an incident at the airport Monday.

Bismarck police say Fonseca attacked an on-duty police officer after being asked to leave the building if he did not have a ticket. TSA employees and bystanders, including Army veteran and former member of law enforcement Ron Elkins, are noted in the affidavit as coming to the aid of the officer.

Court documents report following his arrest, Fonseca made comments about blowing up the airport with a can of WD-40. Security footage also showed Fonseca turning off power in the airport, causing the backup generator to start.

It is unclear why Fonseca was at the airport. Authorities say Fonseca had previously asked for mental illness assistance.

In 2018 in Connecticut, he was convicted of reckless endangerment for a separate incident that involved the death of an individual.

