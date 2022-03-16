Gas leaks in northwest Minot prompts small evacuation, no one hurt

MINOT, N.D. - Roughly a half dozen homes in a northwest Minot neighborhood were evacuated late Tuesday night “out of an abundance of caution,” after a gas leak in the sewer was identified, according to a spokesperson for the city of Minot.

The city posted on social media that the leak occurred in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue NW, and that Minot Fire is working with Montana-Dakota Utilities to find and secure the source of the leak.

The city said it became aware of a leak after a garage combusted earlier in the evening. No one was hurt.

The city said that firefighters are going door-to-door to alert residents of the situation and if they need to vacate their property. The spokesperson said that some residents being evacuated are finding alternate arrangements, and if they cannot, the Red Cross will assist.

The spokesperson reiterated that only those who have had a firefighter knock on their door need to evacuate. He said the city expects crews to be working to isolate the leak into the early morning.

This is a developing story.

The city said a combusted garage in the neighborhood led them to discover a leak earlier Tuesday evening. (The City of Minot)

Minot Firefighters use special equipment to check for the location of a gas leak in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue NW late Tuesday night / early Wednesday morning. (The City of Minot)

Crews with Montana-Dakota Utilities work with Minot Firefighters to search for the source of a gas leak in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue NW late Tuesday night / early Wednesday morning. (The City of Minot)

