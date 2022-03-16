Advertisement

Fire, gas leak lead to small evacuation Tuesday in NW Minot

Gas leak Minot
Gas leak Minot(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A garage fire Tuesday in Minot led to two homes being evacuated after a gas leak was discovered.

Firefighters in Minot responded to a burning garage on the 1200 block of 5th Avenue NW after 6:30 p.m.

The fire was under control within a few minutes. Responders then noticed the smell of natural gas. They found high levels in the home on the property, and in nearby storm sewers.

They worked with MDU to check nearby homes and evacuated one as a precaution. The area is being ventilated, and gas levels are declining.

”Nothing to get too worked up about as far as public-wise, but just kind of, if you’re smelling gas make sure you call us so we can find the issue and take care of it accordingly,” said Battalion Chief Austin Burns, Minot Fire.

MDU crews isolated the leak and are working on repairs.  No injuries were reported.

Related Content: Gas leaks in northwest Minot prompts small evacuation, no one hurt

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Police release more details on attack of officer at Bismarck Airport
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Wind turbine that was torn down Monday south of Minot
Timber! Two wind turbines torn down south of Minot
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Daylight Saving Time bill
Daylight Saving Time forever? Senate passes Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday

Latest News

Eric Venn, plea change
Minot man charged with murder in girlfriend’s fatal shooting pleads guilty
Legislative District 23
District 23 Dem-NPL Party to hold organizational meeting Saturday
Career and Technical Education center
With $10 Million grant, Williston Basin School District ready to build new Career & Technical Education center
region seven champions
Bowman County boys basketball: Region Seven champions