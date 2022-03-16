Fire, gas leak lead to small evacuation Tuesday in NW Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A garage fire Tuesday in Minot led to two homes being evacuated after a gas leak was discovered.

Firefighters in Minot responded to a burning garage on the 1200 block of 5th Avenue NW after 6:30 p.m.

The fire was under control within a few minutes. Responders then noticed the smell of natural gas. They found high levels in the home on the property, and in nearby storm sewers.

They worked with MDU to check nearby homes and evacuated one as a precaution. The area is being ventilated, and gas levels are declining.

”Nothing to get too worked up about as far as public-wise, but just kind of, if you’re smelling gas make sure you call us so we can find the issue and take care of it accordingly,” said Battalion Chief Austin Burns, Minot Fire.

MDU crews isolated the leak and are working on repairs. No injuries were reported.

