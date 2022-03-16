Drug activity, catalytic converter thefts remain major problems in Ward County

MINOT, N.D. – Drug activity remains high in Ward County, according to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department’s 2021 report.

The department seized more than 24,000 grams of meth, 18,000 pills of fentanyl, and 14,000 prescription pills just in 2021 alone.

Sheriff Bob Roed with the Ward County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that meth is the biggest problem in the county and while they are not seeing as many mobile meth labs, large amounts of drugs are still coming into the state.

“Some of them have been in this business for a long time and it seems like the harder they work to keep the drugs off the street, the more drugs appear,” said Roed.

The department also saw an alarmingly high amount of reports for catalytic converter theft and Roed said he doesn’t think it will slow down any time soon.

“I would imagine that as the weather warms up it will pick up again. We had a spike in it actually during the state fair, out at the state fairgrounds. A lot of people parking along 4th avenue were reporting that their catalytic converters had been stolen while they were at the fair,” Roed said.

The county did see a decrease in a few crimes, such as assaults and DUIs.

Going into 2022, the department hopes to get another K9 unit to help aid in drug busts. Currently, they have one drug dog named Baxi.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.