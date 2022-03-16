District 23 Dem-NPL Party to hold organizational meeting Saturday

WILLISTON, N.D. - North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Party is planning to hold their first organizational meeting for the new legislative district west of Williston Saturday.

Northwest North Dakota’s population growth during the 2020 census led to the creation of Legislative District 23, which covers Trenton, Buford, and northwest Williston. The Dem-NPL party will be meeting March 19th at 2 p.m. at Williston State College’s Frontier Hall to choose board officers and elect delegates to the State Convention.

“I look at this as building something really new because it is a new district, so we can figure out what we want to say. We’ll just get together, and we’ll work through things and hopefully come out strong,” said LuAnn Casler, former District 2 Dem-NPL chair in Buford.

The new district is allowed 12 delegates to the state convention, which will be held on March 24-27.

