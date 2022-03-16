Dickinson Police Chief takes on interim city administrator role

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson city commissioners have appointed an interim city administrator after the current official stepped down.

Dickinson Police Chief Dustin Dassinger has been named interim city administrator.

After Brian Winningham announced his resignation, Dassinger says city staff had conversations with him about taking on the role.

He says Captain Joe Cianni will be interim police chief for the time being.

Dassinger adds that he has done this in the past and he looks forward to taking on a new challenge.

“I do have an interest in city government, but my heart still lies with the Dickinson Police Department, and I’m going to fill my obligation there when the interim role expires,” said Dassinger.

Dassinger says the city will be aggressive in filling the vacancy, and he sees himself in the position for four to six months.

