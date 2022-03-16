Advertisement

Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors: official

North Dakota-Canada border
North Dakota-Canada border(KFYR-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April 1. A senior government official confirmed the change Wednesday.

Last month, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that travelers coming to Canada would be able to present a negative rapid-antigen test at the border as an alternative to a more costly molecular test.

The United States still requires a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

