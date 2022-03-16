Bowman County boys basketball: Region Seven champions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 1938, 1940, 1981 and 2009. Those are the years Bowman played in the Boys Class-B State Basketball Tournament. Rhame also made the tournament in 1995. You can add 2022 to the list because the Bulldogs won Region Seven last week. After besting Beulah in the semi-finals, Bowman County took care of Hazen in the championship game.

Nick Walker, Bowman County head coach, said: “There’s a lot of excitement and I think once that settled down, we’re completely in game-mode now. We know the challenge. It is Kindred. Returning state champion with 3 of 5 starters back, so we know a lot about them. We played them in football with some of the same kids, so we know the challenge that’s ahead of us.”

It’s safe to say the Bulldogs peaked at the right time. Bowman County was 3-4 in its final 7 games of the regular season.

Bishop Duffield, Bowman County sophomore guard, said: “I think we hit a couple of bumps on how our offense worked. We were kind of playing stud-ball for a while, but during the regional tournament we figured out how to play more team ball and we grew more chemistry through the season.”

Carson Massey, Bowman County senior forward, said: “I think it comes from playing together for so long. Whenever you’re down someone on the team picks you up and every time that happens it fills you with confidence and you just know that everything will be OK.”

Bohden Duffield, Bowman County sophomore guard, “It’s been great. We have guys that complement each other and just push through stuff when someone messes up, we just give them encouragement to just keep going and keep playing.”

Bowman County entered the region tournament as the four seed, but the Bulldogs came out on top.

Duffield added: “It’s really entertaining to play in that atmosphere with the crowd going wild every time you make a shot and it’s kind of nerve-racking but once you score a couple of times it gets better and you don’t really realize the crowd and you just play the game of basketball like you know how.”

Walker said: “I think it was the way we played defensively and rebounding. We out rebounded every opponent and our commitment to the defensive end carried us in the tournament.”

Massey said: “I think we finally shot the ball like were capable of. We’ve kind of been waiting for a night like that and we finally had a couple and we won.”

If the Bulldogs win on Thursday at noon mountain time it will be against the number two seed in the “B”.

