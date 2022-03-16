Bids come in for Minot’s South Hill Complex

MINOT, N.D. – Bids came back for the Scheels South Hill Complex press box and concessions.

The top bid came back from Strata at more than $1.8 million. The project was delayed because the bids came back too high last time and needed to be reworked.

“Minus alternate B for the polished concrete floors which will save us about $42,800,” said Jarrod Olson, director of operations.

Staff adds they’ll work with user groups to make up for that choice.

