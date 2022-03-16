Bids come in for Minot’s South Hill Complex
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Bids came back for the Scheels South Hill Complex press box and concessions.
The top bid came back from Strata at more than $1.8 million. The project was delayed because the bids came back too high last time and needed to be reworked.
“Minus alternate B for the polished concrete floors which will save us about $42,800,” said Jarrod Olson, director of operations.
Staff adds they’ll work with user groups to make up for that choice.
