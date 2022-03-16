Advertisement

Audit to be conducted on the City of Lincoln

By Brian Gray
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - The state auditor’s office will be performing an audit on the City of Lincoln, following the submission of a citizen-requested petition.

A total of 217 signatures were collected for the audit request, above the 150 required. The auditor’s office says this is the fourth petition its office has received so far this year. State Auditor Joshua Gallion says once the audit is complete, the results will be released to the public.

