Amid gas price volatility, ND law enforcement say normal patrols will remain high priority

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the U.S. broke a national average gas price record with industry experts crediting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as part of the reason for the milestone. Now AAA reports that the falling oil price has paused the daily surge in many states, but gas prices remain volatile. Your News Leader spoke with law enforcement about how rising prices could impact patrols.

North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers pull up to the pump often. They’re fueling up because troopers drive around 50 to 100 miles per day, depending on the area of the state they’re in.

“The North Dakota Highway Patrol really is a proactive law enforcement agency where we’re out there. We encourage our officers out on the road as much as possible, traveling up and down our roadways, looking for violations, responding to calls for services, responding to crashes,” said Maj. Tom Iverson, North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The cost of gas can add up.

“We have 159 some troopers on patrol and each one of them is issued their own squad car,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

As North Dakotans take to the road, troopers are alert.

“Only time will tell if the increase in gas prices will have an effect on the overall traffic volumes on North Dakota roadways. It is something we do pay attention to,” said Maj. Iverson.

At the end of the day, price fluctuations won’t change Highway Patrol operations.

“I do want to stress the importance that no matter where the gas prices are and no matter how much volume of traffic is on our roadways, our officers will still be out there. They still need to provide that high level of professional law enforcement services to the North Dakota citizens and anybody traveling through North Dakota. There’s still going to be crashes, there’s still going to be calls for service,” said Maj. Iverson.

Troopers say they always plan for changes at the pump, but the impact of rising prices won’t be known until further down the road.

According to AAA, regular unleaded gasoline costs on average $3.90/gal in North Dakota as of Tuesday. One year ago, the average was $2.78.

