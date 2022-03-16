Advertisement

All-State gymnastics selections, five from Dickinson

All-state gymnastics
All-state gymnastics(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Imagine if you had a high school basketball team good enough to have five players on the all-state team. It sounds nearly impossible, but that’s how good the Dickinson gymnastics team is. Five of the 16 athletes on the All-State list competed for the state champion Midgets.

Elizabeth Karsky is the all-around champion and she’s in the 7th grade. Amy Fridley was second in the all-around. The Midgets Addison Fitterer is the 3rd first-team all-starter from Dickinson. Century’s Haley Nelson is also on the 1st-team.

Five local athletes are on the 2nd-team.

Rylee Olson and Brooklyn Wariner from the Queen City.

Alyson Krug and Teah Schulte are from the Capital City and Jericah Lockner is from Mandan.

