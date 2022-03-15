Ward County residents may see a new fence ordinance in the coming weeks

MINOT, N.D. – Ward County commissioners approved an ordinance Tuesday prohibiting how close certain fences can be to county roads.

Solid wood or plastic fences as well as wind breaking fences now cannot be placed closer than 75 feet away from the center of a county road.

This does not include wire fences.

This will help avoid excess snow piling on the side of the roads from snow plowing.

The county is proposing a permit process for special circumstances.

“The ordinance would set up a proposed permit, a process to permit the fence to be closer for smaller lots or special circumstances,” said Dana Larsen, a highway engineer with Ward County.

The ordinance will go through a second reading as well as a public hearing before it’s officially passed.

