Time for new licenses with ND Game and Fish

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota anglers and trappers have to get new licenses by April 1.

Small game, fishing, and furbearer licenses are good through March 31, 2023. You can download or print a copy to keep on yourself in case you are out in areas that don’t have a good connection.

“Digital is fine now too so if you take a picture or download it to your cell phone. Have something to show to that game warden when you don’t have cell phone coverage because some of my favorite hunting and fishing spots are places where you don’t have cell phone coverage,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

You can buy online or at one of 140 vendor locations in the state, though paddle fishing licenses are no longer going to be available over the counter this year.

Those interested in applying for a new license can do so here.

